Dodds must support students in difficult year ahead

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has called on the DUP Economy Minister Dianne Dodds to set out how our Higher Education Colleges and University students will be supported during the current Covid 19 restrictions and beyond.

Mr O’Dowd said:

“Minister Dodds needs to outline how she intends to support students during this latest wave of Covid-19 restrictions and beyond.

“Students have had an awful year of disruption to their studies, they have faced financial pressures and continued uncertainty.

“ There is no guarantee that our colleges and universities will not be disrupted for the entirety of this academic year.

“The minister must plan for all eventualities and have contingency plans in place which will support institutions and students alike.”

In conclusion Mr O’Dowd said:

“Many students have been left to pay rent on accommodation they can’t use, they are paying fees for studies which are not of the quality of face-to-face learning and have been left with uncertainty about what the future holds.

“The minister must learn from the experiences of last year and ensure our students, Higher Education Colleges and universities are supported and ready for the difficult year ahead.