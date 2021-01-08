Irish government should extend Pandemic Unemployment Payment to cross border workers - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said the Irish government should extend the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to cross border workers including construction workers.

The party’s spokesperson on workers’ rights said:

“Today non-essential construction in the south will stop.

“I am calling on the Irish government to extend the PUP to construction workers in the north who work in the south and are impacted.

“It’s unacceptable that cross border workers who have been paying taxes into the state are still being denied support by the Government.

“They should stop stalling and extend the payment.”