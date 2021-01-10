Everyone must help ease health service pressures - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA and health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has said no one should be doing anything to add to the huge pressures the health service and its workers are currently facing.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The spread of COVID-19 and the number of hospitalisations has led to a dramatic increase in the pressures on our health service and its workers.

"The heads of the north's health trusts have issued a joint call on the increase pressure, warning of staffing levels, longer waiting times and the cancellation of elective surgery.

"On top of this, individual trusts have appealed to off-duty staff members to come in to help them deal with the staffing pressures.

"All of this highlights the need for everyone to make sure they don't do anything that will increase the pressure on the health service and its workers.

“The message to the public is clear, Stay at Home unless it is necessary to leave for essential purposes. Of course anyone needing to access urgent or emergency healthcare should not hesitate to do so (or call 999).

"The Health Minister also needs to urgently set out plans to deal with the increased pressures and to support the health workers who have been working so hard to keep people safe and save lives."