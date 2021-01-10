Minister must outline if he has reported leak to Gardaí – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has written to the Children’s Minister highlighting the need for action after details of the Mother and Baby Homes report were leaked to the media.

Teachta Funchion outlined to the Minister that under the Commissions of Investigation Act 2004 it is an offence to leak the contents of a report of this nature.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD has asked the Minister whether he has reported the incident to the Gardaí.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Funchion said:

“This evening I have written to the Children’s Minister highlighting to him that under the Commissions of Investigation Act 2004 it is an offence to leak the contents of a report of this nature.

“I have asked the Minister to clarify whether he has reported this matter to the Gardaí and to outline what steps he will be taking to recognise the seriousness of this incident and identify how this was leaked and who was responsible.

“I am appalled by the shameful leaking of the report. This totally unacceptable incident has caused distress and upset to survivors and their families.

“The Government had expressly promised survivors that they would receive the report before it was made public. Now, many survivors feel their trust in the process is being undermined.

“I am once again urging the Minister to ensure that this process is handled in a sensitive and appropriate matter. Survivors’ needs and concerns should be at the very heart of this process and cannot be simply cast aside. They deserve to be listened to with respect.”

A copy of the letter is available to view at this link