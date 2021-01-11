Brady calls for increased support for hauliers

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has called for increased support for workers transporting goods to the North.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

“Since the end of the Brexit transition period, the import of goods into the North has been decimated with long queues and complex paper work resulting in 20% less goods being imported from Britain.

“Many of the lorry drivers transporting the goods have also been subject to appalling conditions with upwards of eight-hour waits and no access to the most basic of amenities, including toilets, hot food and drinks.

“This is a disgraceful treatment of these frontline workers who continue to play a crucial role in transporting goods during these uncertain times.

“The ports and haulier businesses must work together to ensure that the rights of workers are protected.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to protect families and workers from the very real and serious consequences of Brexit."