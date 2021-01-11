Transfer test would widen educational inequalities - Mullan

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson Karen Mullan MLA has reiterated calls for the transfer test to be cancelled this year following concerns raised by the Centre for Research in Educational Underachievement.







The Foyle MLA said:





“The Centre for Research in Educational Underachievement has today raised very serious concerns around progressing with academic selection this year.





“Key to their concerns is how academic selection would widen educational inequalities on the basis of wealth.





“The emergence of a ‘lockdown learning gap’ based on wealth is extremely concerning, with children having different levels of access to technology, resources, parental availability and tutoring.





“Parents. schools, academics and a series of organisations have now come out in opposition to holding transfer tests as it would disadvantage many children and also be detrimental to their mental well-being.





“It is now time for the Education Minister to heed their advice and cancel these exams.”