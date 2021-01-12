Menu

Gildernew welcomes Dungannon jobs boost

12 January, 2021 - by Michelle Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has welcomed the announcement that joinery manufacturer, Woodmarque, intend to expand their business and create more jobs near Dungannon.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

“I welcome today’s announcement by Joinery Manufacturer, Woodmarque, that they will expand their business near Dungannon with the creation of over 150 new jobs.

“The inclusion of a development centre will also create increased apprenticeship opportunities. This vision and commitment to develop locally young people is to be commended. 

“Amongst producing many other products, Woodmarque is a leading manufacturer in fire safety doors and have been playing a significant role in increasing fire safety in buildings across this island and in Britain.

“At a time of huge uncertainty due to COVID and Brexit, this announcement will provide much-needed employment for the local area and a boost to our local economy.” 

