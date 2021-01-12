John Brady TD expresses concern over customs delays at Irish ports

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD today expressed his concern over predictions of food shortages due to confusion over new customs regulations at ports.

Speaking today, Teachta Brady said:

“I, along with many others, have been warning for months about the potential for food shortages following the introduction of Brexit.

"Unfortunately, we are now witnessing confusion and pending mayhem at Irish and British ports, where customs officers are keeping freight lorries waiting as they attempt to figure out the complexities of the new customs regime.

"It has been brought to my attention by hauliers that some lorries are being delayed by anything from four to 27 hours.

"To add to the woe of hauliers, revenue computer system has crashed for three days in a row last week.

"For 30 years, we have enjoyed the free movement of goods, now we have customs officers not quite sure how they should be handled.

"In one instance, a lorryload of hand sanitiser was held in Dublin port, awaiting Department of Agriculture inspectors. This is ridiculous.

"If the congestion and confusion is not addressed, we will be running into supply chain difficulties very quickly here, in a matter of weeks at most.

"The government needs to intervene here to ensure the smooth running of our ports, and to keep our hauliers moving.

"The sit-back-and-wait attitude that we are witnessing from government simply will not cut it."