Ní Chuilín expresses concern at addiction service closure reports

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has expressed concern over reports that the addiction ward at Holywell is set to close today.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I am deeply concerned at reports that the addiction ward in Holywell is set to close today which would mean six less beds for addiction in-patient services.

“Given the rising waiting lists and demand for addiction and mental health services within our communities, it’s vital that there is no reduction to services.

“I have written to the Health Minister for confirmation and clarity on this matter, and what steps the Department will take to address this deficit.”