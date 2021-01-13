Flynn welcomes approval of business case for perinatal mental health services

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the announcement that the business case for community perinatal mental health services has been approved by the Department of Health.

The party’s spokesperson for Mental Health said:

“This approval is an important development and will be welcomed by thousands of parents, health visitors, social workers, midwives, nurses and a wide range health professionals and mental health activists.

“Ensuring that mothers, babies and wider families get the best possible start in life is essential to a healthy society. However, we know that from pregnancy and past the first year after a birth, many women can be affected by a range of mental health problems and challenges.

“We know that maternal suicide is still the leading cause of death occurring within a year of a pregnancy. That is why the development of specialist community services is vital to improving the wellbeing and support in these key early years.

"Momentum on realising these services needs to be maintained to ensure these important services are delivered going forward.

“I want to pay a special tribute to the many activists and groups who have helped drive this campaign and will continue to do so to the next pressing need, for a dedicated perinatal inpatient unit.”