Boylan welcomes movement on payments to taxi drivers

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed indications that taxi drivers are set to receive an additional COVID-19 support payment.

Cathal Boylan said:

"Following a meeting between representatives of the taxi industry and the Infrastructure minister, taxi drivers have indicated that an additional COVID-19 support payment will be made to them.

"The drivers said the minister told them an additional payment of £1,500 will be made and she will also review the issue of drivers who suspended their taxi insurance not being able to access the previous scheme and I will continue to raise this with the minister to ensure they are treated the same as other drivers.

"These moves will be welcomed by drivers, many of whom are severely struggling financially due to the ongoing necessary COVID-19 restrictions.

"I will continue to engage with the minister to ensure any payments are made promptly and that taxi drivers get the support they need as soon as possible."