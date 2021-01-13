Result of ex-Debenhams workers ballot a clear indication they will only accept a fair redundancy package – Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment, and Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the vote by ex-Debenhams workers to reject proposals put to them by the Labour Court Chairperson is an indication that they will only accept a fair redundancy package.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The vote today by ex-Debenhams workers to reject a dispute resolution proposal from the Labour Court, by a margin of 91 per cent, is a clear indication that they will only accept a fair redundancy package.

“The proposal document which stated that the Government would establish a €3 million training, upskilling, and business start-up fund was given fair consideration by the workers, but the final result, 393 votes against and only 37 for, is an indication of the strong feeling amongst the workers that the proposal fell far below their expectations.

“Indeed, the caveat that workers could not access cash from the fund was certainly a significant barrier to attracting the workers support.

“The result of the ballot should be a wake-up call to the Government, the liquidators, KPMG, and the company, that the workers will only accept a fair redundancy package.

“I would implore all parties to sit down with the workers and their Trade Union, Mandate, and once and for all agree a fair redundancy package for these workers who have been on strike for almost a year.

“Sinn Féin once again offers its support to the workers, and will do all in its power to represent the interests of the workers and will continue to push the Government to broker a deal with delivers for them.”