'Cancellation of transfer test the ‘right decision' – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the decision by AQE to cancel its planned transfer test is the right decision.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Cancelling the transfer test is the right decision and long overdue having unnecessarily added to the anxiety and stress that children, parents and staff are under.

“It’s extremely disappointing that it took schools taking matters into their own hands and opting not to use this test for AQE to finally make a decision to cancel it.

“This also highlights the failure of the Education Minister to provide leadership and put our children’s interests first.

“The Minister now needs to do what he should have done months ago and that is making sure credible alternatives which don’t involve academic selection testing are in place which are fair, inclusive and place the needs and interests of children first.”