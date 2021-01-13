Sheehan welcomes new rapid COVID-19 tests announcement

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed the announcement that new rapid COVID-19 tests are to to be rolled out in hospital emergency departments.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“The announcement that new rapid COVID-19 tests to be rolled out in emergency departments is very welcome.

“This will assist staff in caring for those who present for urgent or emergency care in a way that helps keep patients and staff safe.

“While this is a positive development it is still important that people stay home where possible, practice social distancing and only those who need to access urgent or emergency care attend EDs.

“Ultimately we need a coherent strategy to tackle this virus and suppress transmission rates in order to protect the health of the public and reduce the immense pressure on our health and social care staff.”