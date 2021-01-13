Molloy calls for duty on steel to be scrapped

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“It is deeply concerning that steel originating from outside of Britain and bought by companies in the North will incur a 25% safeguard duty.

“I have been speaking with many engineering companies across the North, and in particular Mid-Ulster, who fear for the sustainability of their business should this duty remain in place.

“I have also been speaking with workers in larger international manufacturing firms who are concerned their employers might consider moving their business out of the North.

“The British Government must take urgent action to scrap this unjust duty that is burdening businesses.

“This shows again the brutal and real reality of Brexit for our island.