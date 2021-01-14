Molloy welcomes confirmation over used cars

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed confirmation that used cars sold to businesses and consumers in the North from Britain will not incur an additional 20% VAT.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“The confirmation today from the British Government that used cars sold to car dealerships and consumers in the North will not incur additional VAT is welcome.

“This additional 20% would have crippled many businesses in the North, resulted in the loss of jobs and resulted in families paying extra money for cars.

“Sinn Féin have engaged with car dealerships over the course of recent months on this issue and continuously raised their concerns directly with the British Government and Michael Gove.

“The British Government must now take urgent steps to mitigate against all impacts of Brexit for the North, including the importation of goods, unjust duty on steel and other resources.

“Sinn Féin will continue to protect families, workers and businesses from Brexit.”