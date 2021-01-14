Deliver and store Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine now so it is ready for use once approved - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Minister for Health to apply common sense to the vaccine rollout and have doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delivered and stored now ahead of EMA approval.

He said this would allow for a more rapid rollout by GPs and pharmacies once it is approved.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“When the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is approved, it will be a gamechanger and we need to be ready for this.

“Vaccine doses should be delivered to GPs and pharmacies ahead of approval as this will allow them to begin rolling it out as soon as it is approved.

“For this to be speedy, we also need to get the registration system right.

“GPs are currently able to register for a vaccine, but pharmacists cannot.

“We are also hearing many reports from GPs unable to access the registration system.

“GPs, pharmacists, and their staff need to be fully vaccinated before they can administer the vaccine to the public.

“We cannot waste time on this and the Minister for Health needs to rapidly apply common sense to the vaccine rollout, especially as AstraZeneca already has large quantities manufactured.

“I am very concerned by indefensible reports of upper management and non-patient facing staff getting the vaccine before frontline staff.

“None of it should go to waste, but there should not be much risk of this if it is organised properly.

“I am also concerned at reports of Germany and others buying up additional doses of the vaccines ahead of other EU states.

“This should not be happening and all Member States should be getting timely access to their fair share of the vaccine.”