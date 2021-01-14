Pay student nurses and midwives now - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called on the Minister for Health and the Minister for Further and Higher Education to step up to the plate and pay student nurses and midwives.

Teachta McDonald said:

“The Minister for Health received the review on student nurse and midwife pay two weeks ago and I understand that there is a meeting to discuss it today.

“The situation has changed dramatically in the past two weeks.

“There was a severe staffing crisis before the pandemic; it is even worse now.

“The review was conducted before the current stage of the crisis and the review recognised that if the situation changed that it would be appropriate to return to the March pay agreement.

“Where students are needed to fill employment gaps - and make no mistake, they are - they should be paid appropriately at the healthcare assistant rate.

“The decision to pay student nurses and midwives lies with the Minister for Health, but Minister Simon Harris is also responsible for protecting students from exploitation.

“Minister Donnelly and Minister Harris need to step up to the plate and pay student nurses and midwives now. There should be no more delay.”