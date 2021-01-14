Senator Lynn Boylan welcomes cancellation of natural gas project, but seeks clarity from Minister Eamon Ryan on other projects in the pipeline

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has welcomed the Port of Cork’s decision to cut ties with the company planning to develop a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal in the harbour, but is seeking clarity from Minister Eamon Ryan about other similar projects still in development.

Senator Boylan said:

“In an era of climate chaos, it doesn’t make sense to build new fossil fuel infrastructure like the LNG import terminal in Cork.

“Today is a big victory for the climate activists that have been building pressure, but sadly, now is not the time to take the pressure off.

“There are other LNG terminals planned off Cork, Mayo and Louth. Predator Oil and Gas want to turn Ireland into a major exporter of gas.

“According to the company’s end of year operational updated published just last month, Predator is focused on completing its planning application for a “floating storage and regasification unit” early in 2021.

“Building this infrastructure would create a 'lock in' effect to high levels of gas consumption, all but guaranteeing we won’t meet our emission reduction commitments.

“Minister Eamon Ryan needs to come out and say if these floating LNG terminals will still get the go ahead."