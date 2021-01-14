Employers must uphold workers' rights - Archibald

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I have been contacted by workers who are concerned that their employers are asking them to come in to work to perform what they regard as unnecessary duties during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

"The clear medical advice is that everyone should stay at home and that includes working from home unless absolutely unable to do so.

"Employers should be following the letter and spirit of the regulations and acting to safeguard their workers by using Furlough where appropriate and not asking workers to come in.”