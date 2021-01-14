Boylan welcomes additional support for taxi drivers

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the announcement of further support for Taxi Drivers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

"The announcement of additional support for taxi drivers will be welcomed by the sector.

"The COVID19 pandemic has been extremely difficult and challenging for many workers, and in particular taxi drivers continue to experience financial hardship as the industry has grinded to a standstill.

"Previous grants of £1,500 made to some taxi drivers by Minister Mallon, while a welcome step in the right direction, were considered a paltry sum by most taxi drivers.

"Other drivers were not eligible for the scheme due to taking insurance breaks, this is unacceptable and must be rectified.

"Both the outstanding payments and new payments must be issued swiftly and the money placed into the pockets of these workers and families.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand strong for families and workers through this pandemic.”