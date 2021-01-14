"Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael have put bankers & vultures before people once again" - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael MEP’s refusal to reject the EU’s vulture agenda is disappointing but not surprising. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking following the revelation that MEPs from both parties facilitated a raft of legislation aimed at increasing supply of loans to vulture funds.

MacManus said:

“I am disappointed but not surprised at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s refusal to reject the vulture agenda of the EU. They had three chances this week with a vote on the “Directive on Credit Purchasers and Credit Servicers” and two votes on securitisation issues to block this agenda. Not surprisingly, at every given opportunity they refused to vote down this agenda.”

The Sligo native said it would be a major blow to many hard working families and individuals throughout the Midlands Northwest at a time when many are already in a time of difficulty. “It is all the more disappointing that they backed the vultures in the midst of a huge economic crisis caused by a pandemic. The EU is clear- it wants vulture funds empowered to buy up loans of people struggling because of Covid. Today Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backed this push.”

MacManus concluded by promising to continue his work on the issue and encourage fellow Irish MEPs to consider the interests of the people they represent ahead of the interests of bankers and vultures. “I tabled amendments to reject these pieces of legislation and the Irish MEPs of the government parties voted against these. I will continue at home and in Brussels to unambiguously reject the vulture agenda and I can only renew my call on other Irish MEPs to support me.” ENDS