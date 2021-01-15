Hargey shocked by fire at Belfast Multi-Cultural Association

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said she is shocked by a major fire at the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building in south Belfast.

The South Belfast MLA said:

“I was shocked to hear about the fire at the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building on Donegall Pass.

“Thankfully no one was injured in the blaze and I’d like to thank the Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts in bringing the fire under control.

“The cause of the fire had not yet been determined but this will come as a major blow to the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association and to all those who use its services.

“I’m deeply concerned that people at the centre have been the target of hate crime in recent months.

“There is an onus therefore on the emergency services to investigate if this devastating fire was started deliberately.

“I’m sure the community in south Belfast will rally round and support them in the time ahead to continue their work.”