McAleer expresses concern farmers in north could be left behind

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has expressed serious concern that farmers and rural communities in the north could be left behind as the south moves ahead with implementing its €10.5 billion share of the EU Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

The party’s agriculture spokesperson said:

“Our farmers have absolutely no certainty about funding beyond 2022 and no progress on the British government's Shared Prosperity Fund, the Irish government has undertaken a public consultation to inform their CAP national strategic plan with a confirmed budget of €10.5 billion.

“Not only has the British government dragged us out of the EU but they have also robbed us of £34 million that we had in the previous Rural Development Programme by not letting us carry this over to this year.

“This difference poses a serious threat to our farmers’ ability to compete on a level playing field with our counterparts in the south.

“The new CAP also gives farmers in the south and across the EU certainty of continued direct payments along with a strong focus on generational renewal, young farmers, environment and climate action, while Britain moves away from the CAP model of support.

“This is grossly unfair to our farmers, rural businesses and community sector who are the backbone of the rural economy and society.”