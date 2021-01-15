Limerick trolley crisis will continue for years if action is not taken now - Maurice Quinlivan TD

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan has called for increased capacity at University Hospital Limerick following the rise in Covid cases.

Teachta Quinlivan said:

“There were 66 people on trolleys at the hospital Wednesday. Unfortunately, this is not unusual as there has been on average 50 people on trollies in UHL for every day of 2021 so far.

"We really need to hear from the Minister on his exact plan to manage the Covid and overcrowding issues facing our major hospital in Limerick.

"The 14-day incident rate in Limerick has surpassed 2,000 per 100,000 of population. That is one in every 50 people having Covid-19. Nearly 4,000 cases have been reported in Limerick since Christmas. These are startling numbers.

“I fear for the amazing staff at University Hospital Limerick many of whom are exhausted. They have told me this. From consultants to porters to nurses they have the same story, overworked and understaffed.

"They are working under conditions of great strain. We do not have enough beds for those who need them. People being treated on trolleys is never acceptable, but during a pandemic it is dangerous and simply unacceptable.

“It is time for the Minister for Health to get the finger out and cut through the red tape and deliver the 96-bed unit so desperately needed in UHL.

"It is not fair on the people of Limerick that they must go through this trolley crises year upon year. I am urging him to personally intervene as without urgent direct action, I fear the trolley crisis in Limerick will continue for years.”