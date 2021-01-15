Anderson calls for review of taxi scheme applications

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has called on the Department of Infrastructure to urgently review taxi support grant applications.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I have been contacted by a number of taxi drivers from across the north who have been turned down for a support grant on the grounds of having taking a break in insurance.

“This is deeply concerning as these drivers have already submitted evidence showing that they have not taken any insurance break.

“I have written to the Infrastructure Minister asking for an urgent and speedy review of the applications process to ensure this error is rectified.

“It’s vital that there is no more delays in getting these much-needed payments into the pockets of drivers.”