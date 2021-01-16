Student nurses and midwives deserve fair pay without delay - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has called on the Minister for Health to stop delaying and to pay student nurses and midwives now.

Sinn Féin will bring a motion to the Dáil on Wednesday to ensure student nurses and midwives receive fair pay.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“I am bringing forward a motion in the Dáil on Wednesday calling on the government to pay student nurses and midwives fairly without delay.

“I am calling on all TDs from across all parties to do the right thing and back this proposal.

“The Minister for Health has suggested paying student nurses and midwives just €100 per week. This won’t cut it.

“There should be no more promises or delay. This is a crisis.

“The review that the Minister has based this proposal on was conducted before the current crisis and recognised that, if the situation changed, that it would be appropriate to return to the March pay agreement.

“Where students are needed to fill employment gaps they should be paid appropriately.

“Throughout the pandemic, student nurses and midwives have been working bravely and tirelessly every day to protect patients, our families and communities from Covid-19.

“The way the government has treated them has been nothing short of insulting. It is time to do the right thing and ensure they are paid properly. They deserve respect and must be protected from exploitation.

“Sinn Féin’s motion next week will ensure the March pay agreement returns. This is more important than ever, as the crisis in our hospitals worsens.

“The government cannot keep trying to hide from this issue. Sinn Féin will stand up for student nurses and midwives to ensure they are treated fairly.

“The decision to pay student nurses and midwives lies with the Minister for Health, but the Minister for Higher and Further Education is also responsible for protecting students from exploitation.

“The time to deliver is now.”