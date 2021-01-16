Boylan seeking clarity on failure to bid for roads monies

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan is seeking clarity on why no bids were made in January for structural road maintenance.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“This week the Infrastructure committee was informed that no additional bids for structural maintenance for road works were made in January by the Department for Infrastructure.

“Usually around this time the Department would bid for roads maintenance funding. Such schemes are crucial for local communities, particularly in rural areas that have to constantly put up with poor quality roads.

“At the Committee, Department officials cited capacity problems such as safety measures during Covid slowing down work.

“However when speaking to industry representatives they were surprised no bids have been made.

“I have submitted a written question to the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to elaborate on this capacity issue and explain why no bids for additional funding for roads maintenance have been made.

“I have also asked if the Department is exploring ways to safely increase vital works on our road network for the rest of this financial year.”