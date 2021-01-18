Emergency Mental Health delays existed before COVID-19 - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has expressed her frustration that mental health target times within Emergency Departments missed for every one in five people.

Órlaithí Flynn said:

“Those seeking emergency help for their mental health are clearly in a place of emotional crisis.

“Getting the right service at the right time is critical.

“Unfortunately, there will be many people and families who will only know too well the impact and distress caused by delays in not being seen, especially within busy and crowded Emergency Departments.

“However, there is hope with the development of transformational projects such as the street triage service and the crisis centres.

“The rollout of the street triage services will greatly improve the ability to provide the right support at the right time for those in crisis.

"The review of mental health crisis services is due to be completed in April and I would encourage the Minister of Health to commit to increasing access and funding for crisis services, following the review.”