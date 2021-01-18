Minister must take steps to address vaccine postcode lottery - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has written to Health Minister Robin Swann asking him to ensure the fair and equal distribution of COVID19 vaccines to GP practices.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“Since the beginning of the COVID19 vaccination programme, Sinn Féin have been speaking directly with GP practices in West Tyrone who have consistently expressed serious concerns about what they regard as the unequal and unfair distribution of the Covid-19 Vaccine.

“The shortage of COVID19 vaccines is delaying the ability of GP surgeries to meet the timetable for the vaccination programme and will ultimately delay our society progressing beyond the pandemic.

“I have written to Health Minister Robin Swann highlighting supply disparities and requested that he takes urgent steps to rectify the post code lottery situation which has developed.

“The vaccination programme must be underpinned by fairness and equality, and all citizens must have access to the vaccine regardless of where you live.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure that these principles underpin the vaccination programme.”