Dillon welcomes passing of landmark domestic abuse legislation

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the passing of new domestic abuse legislation by the Assembly is a landmark day for victims and survivors.

Linda Dillon said:

"This is a landmark day for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

"Domestic abuse is a scourge in our society and this new law, which passed its final stages in the Assembly today, is a welcome step forward towards combating it.

"We know that domestic abuse is not restricted to just physical violence, and this law creates a new criminal offence of domestic abuse which outlaws coercive or controlling abusive behaviour.

"This horrific behaviour is used to harm, punish or frighten their victim and there can be no hiding place or cover for perpetrators of domestic abuse in society.

"Those affected by such abuse need to know that support and help is available and that they will be protected by the law and those responsible brought to justice.

"I commend all those who have worked to get us to where we are today and I will continue to work to secure more and tougher protections for victims and survivors."