Begley welcomes A5 and A6 announcement

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed the announcement of proposed funding for the A5 and A6 road projects by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“Today’s announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy that £1.75bn will be proposed for capital projects in this year's budget, including the A5 and A6 road projects, is welcome.

“The upgrade of the A5 will help to address historical issues of economic regional imbalance and to create economic prosperity West of the Bann.

“The enhanced road infrastructure will attract domestic and foreign investors to this area, while providing more opportunities for business growth and job creation.

“It will also enhance road safety, with the A5 currently considered one of the most dangerous roads in the North with regular accidents and unfortunately, fatalities.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in government to enhance infrastructure and support economic prosperity across all communities."