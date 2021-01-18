Brady calls for extension of universal credit uplift

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has called on the British Government to extend the universal credit increase beyond March.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:



“This is a time of economic hardship and uncertainty for many families, particularly those who rely on benefits to put food on the table and to heat their homes.

“It would be simply disgraceful to end the £20 weekly uplift currently in place.

“It's clear that this Tory government doesn't care about the reality within communities and for many families.

“Their social policies are driving people further into poverty and into the doors of food banks, and the Tories know this.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for families, workers and those most marginalised in our society."