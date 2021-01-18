Mullan welcomes support for substitute teachers

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed confirmation that support will be made available to substitute teachers.

The Foyle MLA said:

“With the switch to remote learning, I was contacted by substitute teachers concerned at whether or not they would have work.

“I had written to the Education Minister on these concerns and I welcome news that money will be made available to those substitute teachers who cannot find teaching work at this time.

“The Education Minister must now make sure this money gets into the pockets of these substitute teachers as quickly as possible.”