New domestic abuse legislation will further protect children - Brogan

19 January, 2021

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the new domestic abuse legislation passed in the Assembly will further protect children.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Tougher sentencing for those convicted of domestic abuse where children are involved provides additional protection. 

“Witnessing domestic violence and abuse or worse, becoming a target, is particularly traumatic for children and young people.

“It is right that courts have the opportunity to recognise that and sentence accordingly.” 

