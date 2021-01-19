New domestic abuse legislation will further protect children - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the new domestic abuse legislation passed in the Assembly will further protect children.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Tougher sentencing for those convicted of domestic abuse where children are involved provides additional protection.

“Witnessing domestic violence and abuse or worse, becoming a target, is particularly traumatic for children and young people.

“It is right that courts have the opportunity to recognise that and sentence accordingly.”