Gaps in addiction services and supports exposed - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD has called on the government to address significant gaps exposed in supports for those in addiction attempting to access recovery.

Teachta Gould's comments came following last night's RTÉ Investigates programme, which laid bare the challenges facing homeless people looking to access supports.

Speaking today, Teachta Gould said:

“What we saw last night was a young man struggling to overcome addiction. When people are trying their absolute best in this way, we need to reach out and offer them support.

“No detox bed, no rehabilitation bed and no counselling were offered. Methadone and other replacement drugs have their place but we are now looking at a system that sees these as the ultimate, and often only, rehabilitation method available to people.

“The RTÉ Investigates programme highlighted just how hard it is when you’re in addiction to get out of that. This is magnified when there is no support available.

"If we had a system with the right supports in place, the difference this could make to people would be phenomenal.

“The determination and resilience of those in recovery, or attempting to enter recovery, was clear from the programme last night.

"These are people who want to be functioning members of communities, we just need to reach a hand out and give them that chance.”