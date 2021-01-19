Ennis welcomes Casement Park funding proposal

Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson Sinéad Ennis MLA has welcomed the proposed inclusion of £20m for Casement Park in the budget by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

The South Down MLA said:

“The proposed inclusion of £20m in the budget for Casement Park by Finance Minister Conor Murphy will allow work to get underway at Casement Park.

“This announcement by the Finance Minister is another positive step in ensuring a new state of the art Casement Park will be delivered and shows a continued commitment by the Executive to deliver this flagship project.

“This is another positive step forward for Gaels in Antrim, Ulster and across this island."