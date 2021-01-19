Dillon raises legacy concerns with Justice Minister

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has raised a number of concerns with the Justice Minister, Naomi Long, including the challenges faced by the Department of Justice in relation to legacy matters.

Speaking following a meeting of the Justice Committee today, the party’s Justice Spokesperson said:

“We are over one year on from the British government commitment contained in the New Decade, New Approach agreement to introducing legislation to implement the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement.

“Yet the British Government have still not brought forward this legislation and this is presenting major difficulties for victims, and for communities.

"At today’s Justice Committee I questioned the Justice Minister on issues including what conversations she has had with the British Government about setting up a Historical Investigations Unit and the impact of the British Government’s refusal so far to provide the necessary funding for the Victims Pension scheme.

“I also raised with her the importance of concluding the legislative timetable within this mandate, including the hugely important Stalking Bill which will introduce a new offence of stalking.

“I also raised the importance of implementing the recommendations of the Gillen Review of sexual offence cases without delay.”