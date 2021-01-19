Gormley welcomes McClure Street housing decision

Sinn Féin Councillor John Gormley has welcomed the decision tonight by Belfast City Council to grant planning permission for new public housing at McClure Street in the Lower Ormeau area.

The Botanic Councillor said:

“I am delighted that Belfast City Council has this evening approved planning permission for a new housing development at McClure Street in the Lower Ormeau Road.

“The project will see the building of 20 houses, with a mix of 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 apartments.

“This development will help to house some of the many families on housing waiting lists and also revitalise McClure Street.

“This exciting development will have a very positive impact on the local community, and I look forward to the beginning of work to build the new houses and the complete transformation of this area.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in South Belfast and across the city to ensure that all families have access to safe, affordable and modern housing.”