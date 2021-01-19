Sheehan welcomes Irish language signs on Glider route

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan welcomed the announcement that Irish language signs will be on the West Belfast Glider route from Millfield to McKinstry Road.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement that Irish language signs will be on the West Belfast Glider route from Millfield to McKinstry Road.

“This is a positive step in visibility and inclusion of the Irish language as part of the fabric of the city.

“More and more people are using Irish on a daily basis across Belfast and the language adds to the cultural vibrancy of our city.

“These signs will help tell the story of our streets and our place names."