Downpatrick police station closed due to COVID-19

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has commented on the closure of the police station in Downpatrick as a result of COVID-19.

The South Down MLA said:

“I have spoken to the District Commander for the area regarding the closure of the police station in Downpatrick.

“I welcome their prompt reaction to this localised surge in the outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

“Close contacts have been identified and contacted to self isolate and the station will undergo an enhanced cleaning operation.

“I have been assured the police service in the area will not be disrupted.

“We are at a dangerous junction and this serves as a reminder that we all must play our part by following the health guidelines and regulations.”