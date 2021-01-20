Sinn Féin motion to pay student nurses and midwives passes Dáil - David Cullinane TD

A motion to pay student nurses and midwives tabled by Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has passed the Dáil today.

The motion called for the review on allowances to immediately be published, for fourth year interns to be paid at the healthcare assistant rate, and for first to third years to be offered temporary healthcare assistant contracts while placements are suspended.

It called for a permanent solution on fair allowances to be put in place for student nurses and midwives before the start of the 2021/22 academic term.

The motion also demanded that the review on allowances be expanded to ascertain the extent to which other students in hospitals perform work beyond the requirements of their degree and for their needs to be addressed.

Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said:

“The Minister can do this at the stroke of a pen but he has committed to nothing.

“He can’t pass the buck to the higher education institutions, the nursing and midwifery board, or anyone else.

“The Minister must now immediately engage with the INMO and other unions representing these students to put in place a system of reasonable and fair allowances.

“Those whose placements have been suspended should be offered temporary healthcare assistant work for those who want it.

“Fourth year interns should now be paid the healthcare assistant rate going forward, and this is not limited to the pandemic.

“The second review should be short, sharp, and deal with the issues by directly engaging with students in hospitals and their unions.

“It must also deal with other students – such as radiographers, among others – and put in place a fair system that addresses their needs also.

“There should be no more excuses, no more hiding behind reports, no more talk. These students deserve quick action.”