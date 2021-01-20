Molloy calls on British Government to end nonsensical claim of vexatious charges

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has called on the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to stop peddling nonsense around claims of vexatious charges and to instead focus on implementing the Stormont House Agreement.



The Mid-Ulster MP said:



“Today we have again witnessed the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis dancing to the tune of British military jingoists and peddling this nonsensical narrative that the British prosecution service are pursuing ‘vexatious claims’ against British soldiers.



“The British Secretary of State must stop playing silly games with legacy and adding to the hurt and grief of families seeking truth about the death of their loved ones and instead place his energy into fulfilling outstanding legacy agreements.



“The British Government signed up to the Stormont House Agreement in 2014 and it is long past the time for them to end stalling the implementation of this agreement.”