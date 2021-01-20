Sinn Féin President congratulates US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on their inauguration

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has congratulated new US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on their inauguration.

Teachta McDonald said:

“President Biden carries the hopes of many in the United States and around the world. We do not underestimate the challenges facing the incoming administration, including the public health crisis and deep societal divisions which will take time to heal.

“There can be no doubt that there are unprecedented challenges ahead but today is a moment of hope for reconciliation and healing across the US. Things may never be the same, but with leadership they can be better.

“President Biden has long been a friend of Ireland. The connections between our nations are greater than any political alliance - they are bonds of history, family and friendship. The United States has stood with Ireland, including protecting our peace agreements in the Brexit process and President Biden has been a key friend in achieving this.

“I look forward to working with the Biden administration as we continue to realise the transformative potential of the Good Friday Agreement in building a new, prosperous and united Ireland.

“I wish President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris well as we enter a new and defining chapter in our shared history in the spirit of hope, co-operation and partnership. I send them both my congratulations on their inauguration.”