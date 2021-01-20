Brogan meets education minister over Strule progress

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan today met with Education Minister Peter Weir to discuss progress on the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh.

Speaking after attending the meeting with Órfhlaith Begley MP, Nicola Brogan said:

“We pressed Minister Weir for clarity on the progress of the Strule Shared Education Campus and to seek assurances that it remains a priority for his Department.

“We highlighted the frustration felt by the schools because of the delays to construction and reminded him that it is for his Department to ensure current school sites are maintained.

“The minister said he is confident that following a successful procurement process, construction work should begin by the end of 2021.

“Sinn Féin will continue to press minister Weir to ensure there are no more unnecessary delays.”