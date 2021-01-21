Begley welcomes progress on Dublin Road

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed the announcement that part of the Dublin Road in Omagh will be resurfaced and provision made for cyclists and pedestrians.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“I welcome the announcement today that the Department for Infrastructure will dedicate £300,000 to resurfacing a section of the Dublin Road in Omagh and to make increased provision for active travel with a new cycling lane and footpath.

“The work will begin on the 1st of February and includes the section of the road from the traffic signals at Great Northern Slip Road toBelvedere Park.

“This investment will be welcomed by the local community and greatly enhance road safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“Sinn Féin will continue to actively campaign for increased investment to improve roads in West Tyrone and to ensure that active travel measures are prioritised in any plans.”