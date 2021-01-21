Education Minister must provide guidance for special schools – Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the Education Minister must provide guidance on the current COVID restrictions for special schools and childcare settings.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“It is unacceptable that special schools and other childcare settings who have been asked to open have not been provided with up-to-date guidance on the current COVID restrictions.

“Last minute decisions, out of date guidance and a failure to communicate with staff and their representatives, together with concerns over PPE, are driving a crisis of confidence within the staff and amongst parents.

“The Minister must urgently address safety concerns in special schools and other settings where staff provide close personal care and education."