McAleer launches petition for rural broadband

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has launched an online public petition to draw attention to poor broadband provision in the Sperrins.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Broadband provision in most parts of the Sperrins is non-existent.

“The lack of broadband is having a detrimental impact on people’s health and well-being, especially during the lockdown.

“It has increased isolation, negatively impacted on local businesses and on people’s ability to work from home.

“As a consequence of little or no broadband, children cannot benefit from home learning during the COVID-19 restrictions and this is having a profound impact on them, their families and their teachers.

“This petition calls on the Economy Minister and her department to enhance broadband provision.

“I would also call on her Department to work in partnership with other departments and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport in Westminster to improve provision and develop a scheme to reach homes that are not currently included in existing rollout plans.

“The petition is called ‘Broadband For The Sperrins’ and can be accessed on the change.org website or logging on to: http://chng.it/v5TKRxVKWq”