Beattie welcomes decision to move events online

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciaran Beattie has welcomed the decision by Belfast City Council to find online alternatives to public events which would have had to be cancelled as a result of COVID-19, including St. Patricks Day and centenary of partition events.

The Sinn Féin Party Group leader said:

“I welcome that Belfast City Council has taken the sensible and responsible decision to find alternative ways to celebrate events this year which would typically attract large crowds.

“Planned public gatherings will be moved online, including St. Patricks Day and a public event on the grounds of Belfast City Hall to mark the centenary of partition in May.

"Given the threat COVID19 continues to pose to our community, it is vital that all steps are taken to reduce the spread of this dangerous virus.

"There is an obligation on Belfast City Council and organisers of events to prioritise the health and well-being of citizens."