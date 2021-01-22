Pay final year students nurses - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on the Health Minister to give final year nursing students the opportunity to complete their clinical placements as paid members of staff.

Pat Sheehan said:

"The Nursing and Midwifery Council have already said that final year nursing students can complete their clinical placements as paid staff members as a result of the COVID-19 emergency response but it needs to be actioned by the Health Minister.

"These nurses are working at the front line and are saving lives and paying them would allow them to be able to support themselves.

"I am calling on the Health Minister to pay these nurses and to also increase the student nurse bursary as a recognition of the fantastic work student nurses are doing in the fight against COVI-19."